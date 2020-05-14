Man charged after ambulance damaged in hospital car park

Police were called at around 11.20am on Tuesday, April 7, to reports of criminal damage to vehicles in the car park at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Damage had been done to an ambulance and a car.

Zygimantas Kilmas, from the King’s Lynn area, was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of criminal damage.

The 23-year-old was released on bail and is due to appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on May 14, 2020.