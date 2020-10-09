Man charged following major police crack down on drugs and money laundering

Police bag up branded trainers found in a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man arrested during a major police crack down on drugs and money laundering has been charged.

Police break into a house in East Winch during an operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police break into a house in East Winch during an operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police raided 10 homes and businesses across west Norfolk on Thursday morning, resulting in the arrest of seven people.

The operation saw officers carry out warrants in King’s Lynn, East Winch, Pott Row, Hillington and Castle Acre.

The Porsche seized and taken away during a police operation searching a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Porsche seized and taken away during a police operation searching a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All those arrested were subsequently taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Thomas Ives of Lower Farm Road, East Winch, has since been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) in King’s Lynn between May 1 and October 8 of this year.

PC David Carter searches a house in East Winch during a police operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY PC David Carter searches a house in East Winch during a police operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 30-year-old was remanded in police to custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 9) morning, where he was further remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, November 6.

Three women, aged 23, 31, and 48, and three men aged 24, 34, and 50, have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The house in East Winch which was raided by police in an operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The house in East Winch which was raided by police in an operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PC Nik Harris with a large boxed bottle of vodka, and one of champagne during a search of a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY PC Nik Harris with a large boxed bottle of vodka, and one of champagne during a search of a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dog Willow finds money in the kitchen during a police search of a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police dog Willow finds money in the kitchen during a police search of a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY