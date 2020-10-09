Search

Advanced search

Man charged following major police crack down on drugs and money laundering

PUBLISHED: 16:22 09 October 2020

Police bag up branded trainers found in a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police bag up branded trainers found in a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man arrested during a major police crack down on drugs and money laundering has been charged.

Police break into a house in East Winch during an operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice break into a house in East Winch during an operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police raided 10 homes and businesses across west Norfolk on Thursday morning, resulting in the arrest of seven people.

The operation saw officers carry out warrants in King’s Lynn, East Winch, Pott Row, Hillington and Castle Acre.

The Porsche seized and taken away during a police operation searching a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Porsche seized and taken away during a police operation searching a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All those arrested were subsequently taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Thomas Ives of Lower Farm Road, East Winch, has since been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) in King’s Lynn between May 1 and October 8 of this year.

PC David Carter searches a house in East Winch during a police operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPC David Carter searches a house in East Winch during a police operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 30-year-old was remanded in police to custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 9) morning, where he was further remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, November 6.

Three women, aged 23, 31, and 48, and three men aged 24, 34, and 50, have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The house in East Winch which was raided by police in an operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe house in East Winch which was raided by police in an operation looking into money laundering and drugs crime. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PC Nik Harris with a large boxed bottle of vodka, and one of champagne during a search of a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPC Nik Harris with a large boxed bottle of vodka, and one of champagne during a search of a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dog Willow finds money in the kitchen during a police search of a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice dog Willow finds money in the kitchen during a police search of a house in East Winch. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Deep clean at Sainsbury’s store after staff member gets coronavirus

Sainsbury's in Great Yarmouth said it has introduced additional cleaning measures across its stores. Photo: Google

Staff and students at Norwich school told to self-isolate after coronavirus case

City Academy Norwich where some pupils have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus. Picture: Google

Norfolk boxer caught with shotgun disguised as walking stick

Eli Frankham was sentenced to 5 years 4 months for possession of a disguised firearm. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Do you recognise these suspected fly-tippers?

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

Linnets sign Posh midfielder on loan deal

New King's Lynn Town signing Kyle Barker, during his loan spell at Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow