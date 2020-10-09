Man charged following major police crack down on drugs and money laundering
PUBLISHED: 16:22 09 October 2020
A man arrested during a major police crack down on drugs and money laundering has been charged.
Police raided 10 homes and businesses across west Norfolk on Thursday morning, resulting in the arrest of seven people.
The operation saw officers carry out warrants in King’s Lynn, East Winch, Pott Row, Hillington and Castle Acre.
All those arrested were subsequently taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Thomas Ives of Lower Farm Road, East Winch, has since been charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug (cocaine) in King’s Lynn between May 1 and October 8 of this year.
The 30-year-old was remanded in police to custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday (October 9) morning, where he was further remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, November 6.
Three women, aged 23, 31, and 48, and three men aged 24, 34, and 50, have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
