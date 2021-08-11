News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man, 24, charged after arson attack on residential tower block

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:43 PM August 11, 2021   
arson

A fire broke out at St Peter's Court in Lowestoft on Monday evening. - Credit: Jasper King

A 24-year-old man has been charged after an arson attack on a residential tower block in Lowestoft.

Officers were called shortly after 9.45pm on Monday, August 9, following reports that a bike storage area was alight under a block of flats in Chapel Street.

Fire crews attended and extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the building and the electrics.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution, but were allowed back into their homes shortly after 1am on Tuesday, August 10. No one suffered any injuries as a result of the fire.

Following a number of enquiries, officers arrested a man on suspicion of arson during the early hours of Tuesday, August 10. He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Lee Lawrence, 24, of Jacobs Street, was subsequently charged with arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a Class C drug.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 11, where he was remanded until a next hearing to be held on Wednesday, September 8.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food hygiene

The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live

'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? 

Norfolk Live

Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus testing centre.

Coronavirus

Norwich sees Covid cases rise by 39pc in a week

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon