Man, 24, charged after arson attack on residential tower block

Published: 5:43 PM August 11, 2021

A fire broke out at St Peter's Court in Lowestoft on Monday evening. - Credit: Jasper King

A 24-year-old man has been charged after an arson attack on a residential tower block in Lowestoft.

Officers were called shortly after 9.45pm on Monday, August 9, following reports that a bike storage area was alight under a block of flats in Chapel Street.

Fire crews attended and extinguished the fire, which caused damage to the building and the electrics.

Residents were evacuated as a precaution, but were allowed back into their homes shortly after 1am on Tuesday, August 10. No one suffered any injuries as a result of the fire.

Following a number of enquiries, officers arrested a man on suspicion of arson during the early hours of Tuesday, August 10. He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Lee Lawrence, 24, of Jacobs Street, was subsequently charged with arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a Class C drug.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 11, where he was remanded until a next hearing to be held on Wednesday, September 8.