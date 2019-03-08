Search

Man charged after two women robbed in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:45 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 02 September 2019

Simon Garratt will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today, charged with robbery offences. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Simon Garratt will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today, charged with robbery offences. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norwich man has been charged after two women were robbed in Norwich.

Simon Garratt, 35, of Wycliffe Road, Norwich, has been charged with attempted robbery, robbery and theft linked to two robberies which targeted women.

A woman in her 20s suffered minor injuries after a man assaulted her when trying to take a handbag on University Drive on Wednesday, August 28 at about 11am.

On the same day, a second woman had a phone and purse stolen by a man riding a bicycle on Wycliffe Road between 11am and 11.10am.

Garratt is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday.

