Man in 40s charged with stealing Mercedes
PUBLISHED: 13:30 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 22 September 2020
Archant
A 42-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle was stolen from outside its owner’s home.
The theft took place in the early hours of Friday, September 4, when a Mercedes C320 was taken from outside the victim’s address on Hallmark Close, Lakenheath.
At around 6.40pm the following day, police stopped the stolen car as it was being driven on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft and a quantity of drugs was also found in the vehicle. They were taken to Great Yarmouth Investigation Centre and were questioned by officers.
Shaun Vittles, of Swaffham Road, Narborough, was subsequently charged with theft, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, possession of class A and class B drugs, and breaking a bail condition not to be in the front seat of a vehicle.
He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on September 14 and was remanded into custody. He is due to appear at the same court on October 8.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.