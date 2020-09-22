Search

Man in 40s charged with stealing Mercedes

PUBLISHED: 13:30 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 22 September 2020

A man has been charged with theft after a Mercedes was stolen from outside its owner's home on Hallmark Close, Lakenheath. Picture: Google Street View

A 42-year-old man has been charged after a vehicle was stolen from outside its owner’s home.

The theft took place in the early hours of Friday, September 4, when a Mercedes C320 was taken from outside the victim’s address on Hallmark Close, Lakenheath.

At around 6.40pm the following day, police stopped the stolen car as it was being driven on Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of theft and a quantity of drugs was also found in the vehicle. They were taken to Great Yarmouth Investigation Centre and were questioned by officers.

Shaun Vittles, of Swaffham Road, Narborough, was subsequently charged with theft, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, possession of class A and class B drugs, and breaking a bail condition not to be in the front seat of a vehicle.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on September 14 and was remanded into custody. He is due to appear at the same court on October 8.

