Search

Advanced search

Man had cosh and claw hammer on street to 'bang in nails'

PUBLISHED: 15:13 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 18 December 2019

Stratis Kyriacou said he was going to 'bang in some nails' when police caught him with a clutch of weapons in Norwich Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Stratis Kyriacou said he was going to 'bang in some nails' when police caught him with a clutch of weapons in Norwich Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Archant

A man arrested while carrying a cosh, a claw hammer and a hammer multi-tool with a penknife blade claimed he had the items to "bang in some nails", a court heard.

Stratis Kyriacou, 46, was found with the weapons and accompanied by a drug dealer when police carried out a stop and search in the Drayton Road area of Norwich.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said at first Kyriacou claimed he had the hammer as he was going to bang in some nails, but later admitted carrying the items for his own protection as he had previously been attacked.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Youell said that Kyriacou had previous convictions for having offensive weapons.

Kyriacou, of Hertford Way, Gorleston, admitted having offensive weapons on March 29 and was jailed six months.

Ian James, for Kyriacou, said he was a drug user, adding: "The items he had on him were for his own protection."

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A47 shut in both directions after lorry and van crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the A47. Photo : Steve Adams

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener and other parents at Heartsease Primary Academy handing in a petition against changes to the schools pack lunch policy. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cyclist dies after crash with lorry

A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in at a junction between East Harling Road and Kenninghall Road. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

Dogs targeted with poison hidden in chocolate

Mark Chenery was walking his dogs when he discovered poisonous treats that had been deliberately left on the ground. Photo: Mark Chenery

Injury worry for Canaries fans as defender is spotted in leg brace

Ben Godfrey would appear to be an injury doubt ahead of Norwich City's home game against Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

‘Hucks is a legend - we miss you!’ - Bizarre tribute to City legend spotted at Ally Pally

Fallon Sherrock begins her walk out ahead of the match against Ted Evetts, with a tribute to Darren Huckerby in the background (top right) Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists