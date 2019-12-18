Man had cosh and claw hammer on street to 'bang in nails'

A man arrested while carrying a cosh, a claw hammer and a hammer multi-tool with a penknife blade claimed he had the items to "bang in some nails", a court heard.

Stratis Kyriacou, 46, was found with the weapons and accompanied by a drug dealer when police carried out a stop and search in the Drayton Road area of Norwich.

Chris Youell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said at first Kyriacou claimed he had the hammer as he was going to bang in some nails, but later admitted carrying the items for his own protection as he had previously been attacked.

Mr Youell said that Kyriacou had previous convictions for having offensive weapons.

Kyriacou, of Hertford Way, Gorleston, admitted having offensive weapons on March 29 and was jailed six months.

Ian James, for Kyriacou, said he was a drug user, adding: "The items he had on him were for his own protection."