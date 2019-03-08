Search

Man arrested for driving wrong way down A11 for 15 miles

PUBLISHED: 07:52 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 07 August 2019

A man was arrested for driving 15 miles on the wrong side of the A11 between Thetford and Attleborough. Photo: Police

A man has been arrested for driving 15 miles the wrong way down the A11.

Officers stopped the man in the early hours of Wednesday morning after he made the 15-mile journey between Attleborough and Thetford on the wrong side of the dual carriageway.

A roadside breath test revealed he had 55mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Police tweeted: "Team 3 Thetford arrested a male earlier who had driven his vehicle from Attleborough to Thetford on the wrong side of A11!

Approx 15 miles of dangerous driving. To make it worse he blew 55 at the roadside. Absolutely disgraceful... he remains in custody."

