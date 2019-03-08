Search

Man suffers injuries to face in attack outside Tesco's store

PUBLISHED: 11:13 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 17 May 2019

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Archant

A man suffered injuries to his face after he was attacked outside a Norwich city centre shop.

Two men walked up to the victim, a man in his 50s, and assaulted him,

The assault happened near the Tesco Express, on the corner of Westlegate and St Stephens Street, between 9.30pm and 9.45pm last Saturday (May 11).

Police have asked anyone who saw the assault, or anyone with information about it, to call DC Cormac Harrison at Norwich CID on 101.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

