Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:52 PM July 26, 2022
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Downham Market

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Downham Market - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man was taken to hospital with facial injuries after he was assaulted in a Norfolk town.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Downham Market. 

The incident happened at a shop in Wales Court between 2.30pm and 2.50pm on Tuesday, July 5, when the victim - a man aged in his 40s - was assaulted following a verbal altercation with another man.

The victim suffered facial injuries and received medical treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. 

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incident should contact PC Jordan Molloy at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/50957/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Downham Market News
West Norfolk News

