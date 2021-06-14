Three thugs punched man in face and kicked him while on the floor

Published: 3:57 PM June 14, 2021

It happened in the recreation ground off Commercial Road in Dereham. - Credit: Google

A man was targeted by three others while walking in a Norfolk town.

It happened sometime between 3.30pm and 4.45pm on Wednesday, June 2.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking through the recreation ground in Commercial Road, Dereham, when he was approached by three men.

He fell to the ground after being punched in the face and the back of his head, and was then kicked as he lay on the ground.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anybody with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Paul Hollier at Dereham police station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/39895/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.