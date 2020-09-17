Man assaulted after argument in the street

A man was assaulted after trouble flared in an argument on Friday, September 11 at 8.30am in the Boston Road area of Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

A man was assaulted after trouble flared in an early morning argument in the street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking witnesses following the reported assault in Lowestoft.

It happened on Friday, September 11 at 8.30am in the Boston Road area of the town.

A police spokesman said officers received reports of “two men in their 30s arguing in the street.”

“It is believed that one man assaulted the other.

“Nobody was reported injured as a result,” the spokesman added.

Witnesses or anybody with information should contact Lowestoft police quoting crime reference 52929/20 on 101.

Alternatively email Sean.Moore@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

