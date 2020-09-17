Man assaulted after argument in the street
PUBLISHED: 15:31 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 17 September 2020
Archant
A man was assaulted after trouble flared in an early morning argument in the street.
Police are seeking witnesses following the reported assault in Lowestoft.
It happened on Friday, September 11 at 8.30am in the Boston Road area of the town.
A police spokesman said officers received reports of “two men in their 30s arguing in the street.”
“It is believed that one man assaulted the other.
“Nobody was reported injured as a result,” the spokesman added.
Witnesses or anybody with information should contact Lowestoft police quoting crime reference 52929/20 on 101.
Alternatively email Sean.Moore@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.