Man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after car flips onto roof

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a single vehicle crash on the A149 in Burnham Deepdale. Picture: Google Archant

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a single vehicle crash which saw his car flip onto its roof in north Norfolk.

Police were called to the A149 in Burnham Deepdale at 10:52pm on Thursday night to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a black BMW.

The 45-year-old man was arrested for failing to provide a specimen and on suspicion of drink-driving and remains in police custody awaiting questioning by detectives.

A male passenger was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn by ambulance for further treatment for his injuries.

It is unknown whether or not his injuries are serious.

Fire appliances from Wells and Hunstanton attended at 11:08pm to assist in making the vehicle and area safe.

The Highways Authority were also called out due to a large quantity of glass on the road and the vehicle was recovered at around midnight.