Search

Advanced search

Man in 60s arrested after woman in 20s sexually assaulted in Norwich nightclub

PUBLISHED: 11:20 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:22 13 November 2018

Stadia nightclub on Upper King Street. Photo: Google

Stadia nightclub on Upper King Street. Photo: Google

Archant

A man in his 60s has been arrested after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Norwich nightclub.

Police are appealing for information after the incident in the city in the early hours of Monday, November 12.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was in Stadia nightclub on Upper King Street between 1am and 2am when she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately.

A man, aged in his 60s and from the Norwich area, has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone who may have been in Stadia in the early hours of Monday morning and may have any information about the incident should contact PC Wayne Gardiner at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Tampa Tour: Plenty for Canaries to smile about as Florida break begins

Norwich City were greeted at Tampa International Airport by cheersleaders from local ice hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant

Pub near Norwich reopens after £250,000 revamp

The Chestnut Tree, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon. Photo: Ei Publican Partnerships

Broken-down lorry causing delays on Norfolk road

Queues on the A11 after a lorry broke down. Photo: @ThickthornRound

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

‘Deceitful’ carer who stole £13,000 from sick man can only pay back £120

Liam Richardson: PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Man in 60s arrested after woman in 20s sexually assaulted in Norwich nightclub

Stadia nightclub on Upper King Street. Photo: Google

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast