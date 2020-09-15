Police probing theft arrest man after car stopped in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:34 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 15 September 2020
Norfolk Constabulary
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of theft, after police spotted and stopped a car in Norwich.
Norfolk police were investigating the theft of a radio handset from a business in Rudge Way, Necton at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, August 19.
And, on Monday, they located a vehicle in Colman Road, Norwich, which they suspected had connections to that crime. After following the car, police stopped it on Bowthorpe Road.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving a vehicle with no insurance and driving without a valid driving licence.
The man was released on bail until October 31.
