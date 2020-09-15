Police probing theft arrest man after car stopped in Norwich

A man was arrested by Norfolk police in connection with theft. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary



Norfolk police were investigating the theft of a radio handset from a business in Rudge Way, Necton at about 4.20pm on Wednesday, August 19.

And, on Monday, they located a vehicle in Colman Road, Norwich, which they suspected had connections to that crime. After following the car, police stopped it on Bowthorpe Road.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving a vehicle with no insurance and driving without a valid driving licence.

The man was released on bail until October 31.