Man arrested in connection with arson incidents in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:01 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:01 01 July 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire in Norwich.
Police were called to Appleyard Crescent, in Upper Hellesdon in the early hours of Sunday, June 23, following reports a summer house and car had been set alight.
Now, a man in his 20s from the Norwich area has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident.
The man was arrested on Monday July 1 and remains in police custody.
