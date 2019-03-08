Man arrested in connection with arson incidents in Norwich

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire in Norwich.

Police were called to Appleyard Crescent, in Upper Hellesdon in the early hours of Sunday, June 23, following reports a summer house and car had been set alight.

Now, a man in his 20s from the Norwich area has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident.

The man was arrested on Monday July 1 and remains in police custody.