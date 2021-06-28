News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man attacked with metal object in brawl outside pub

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 5:03 PM June 28, 2021   
Police arrested a man in his 40s in Nelson Street, Norwich, at around 1am on Sunday morning.

Police arrested a man in his 40s in Nelson Street, Norwich, at around 1am on Sunday morning. - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested after hitting someone with a metal object outside a Norwich pub.

Police said they were called to Nelson Street at 12.54am on Sunday, June 27.

It was reported to officers that a man had hit another man with a metal object and threatened others.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, threatening behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, and later released under investigation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich
  2. 2 Man dies in Wymondham house fire
  3. 3 People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze
  1. 4 Missing man was found dead by police
  2. 5 Dozens of firefighters tackling huge recycling centre blaze
  3. 6 A47 closed as emergency services respond to crash
  4. 7 Man fined after fly-tipping children's toys and chair near bottle bank
  5. 8 'Early signs' third wave of Covid-19 is reaching Norfolk
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital after A47 rush hour accident near Blofield
  7. 10 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tributes have been paid to Kaine Jerram from Worstead.

Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A planning application to renovate the clock inside Norwich railway station and install six new digi

Norfolk Live

Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy. Picture: Ben Hardy

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47, which killed Peter Stebbings and Calvin Beckett 

Lorry driver who killed two people in 'tragic' A47 crash jailed

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon