Man attacked with metal object in brawl outside pub
Published: 5:03 PM June 28, 2021
- Credit: Google
A man has been arrested after hitting someone with a metal object outside a Norwich pub.
Police said they were called to Nelson Street at 12.54am on Sunday, June 27.
It was reported to officers that a man had hit another man with a metal object and threatened others.
No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.
A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, threatening behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker.
He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre, and later released under investigation.
