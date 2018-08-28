Search

Man arrested for multiple driving offences in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:37 12 November 2018

A man has been arrested for multiple driving offences including drink driving.

A man has been arrested for multiple driving offences including drink driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple driving offences including drink driving in Great Yarmouth.

A tweet from Great Yarmouth Police said: “Vehicle stopped in Great Yarmouth following reports of an earlier incident. Driver blew twice the legal limit and doesn’t seem to be insured either...so it’s off to custody for him and a long walk home for his passengers. Oh and the car is coming with us.”

