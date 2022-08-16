Man in 30s arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in rural village

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after officers found multiple bags of white powder believed to be class A drugs at a property in Brandreth Close, Dickleburgh - Credit: Google

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in a rural Norfolk village.

Officers executed a warrant at a property in Brandreth Close in Dickleburgh, near Harleston, on Saturday, August 13.

Following a search, multiple bags of white powder believed to contain class A drugs were found.

A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug possession with intent to supply and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.