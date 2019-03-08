Cash recovered after man is arrested for drugs offence

The Scorpion East team are targeting drug supply in the area. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

A man has been arrested by a specialised drugs squad for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Male arrested in #Lowestoft this afternoon by #EastScorpion for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs large quantity of cash recovered. #CountyLines#Oneincustody — Scorpion Team (@DrugAndScorpion) 8 July 2019

Suffolk Police's Scorpion drug team arrested the man in Lowestoft on Monday (July 8) afternoon, and a large amount of cash was also recovered.

The Scorpion East branch of the team Tweeted: "Male arrested in Lowestoft this afternoon by EastScorpion for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, large quantity of cash recovered.

"#CountyLines

"#Oneincustody."

Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.