Cash recovered after man is arrested for drugs offence

PUBLISHED: 11:50 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 09 July 2019

The Scorpion East team are targeting drug supply in the area. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

A man has been arrested by a specialised drugs squad for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Suffolk Police's Scorpion drug team arrested the man in Lowestoft on Monday (July 8) afternoon, and a large amount of cash was also recovered.

The Scorpion East branch of the team Tweeted: "Male arrested in Lowestoft this afternoon by EastScorpion for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, large quantity of cash recovered.

Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.

