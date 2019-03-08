Cash recovered after man is arrested for drugs offence
PUBLISHED: 11:50 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:50 09 July 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested by a specialised drugs squad for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Suffolk Police's Scorpion drug team arrested the man in Lowestoft on Monday (July 8) afternoon, and a large amount of cash was also recovered.
The Scorpion East branch of the team Tweeted: "Male arrested in Lowestoft this afternoon by EastScorpion for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, large quantity of cash recovered.
"#CountyLines
"#Oneincustody."
Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.
