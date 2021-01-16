Police arrest man over Norwich pub crash court no-show

Published: 7:16 AM January 16, 2021

A man who failed to appear in court in connection with a case where a stolen car ploughed into a Norwich pub has been arrested.

Police were called to The Mischief pub, on Fye Bridge Street, at 11.40pm on January 22 last year to reports that a Silver Seat Leon mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians.

The ambulance service was called to the scene, but no one was believed to have been seriously injured.

Dean White, 27, of High Street, Lowestoft, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 22 having been charged with aggravated vehicle taking on January 26 last year in relation to the incident.

But White failed to appear at court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police has now confirmed the defendant was arrested on December 31, 2020, and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

He was subsequently been charged with two counts of criminal damage and six counts of theft.

He has since been released on conditional bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on February 2.



