Man charged with assault of emergency worker after crashing car

Published: 12:00 AM March 21, 2021

A man in his 50s from Thetford will appear in court on May 4. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man was arrested and charged after attempting to drive off after crashing his car.

Police in Breckland said officers made the arrest in Croxton Road, Thetford, on Friday night, March 19.

The following day, the man, in his 50s and who lives in Thetford, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and failing to provide a sample for testing.

He is due to appear in court in Ipswich on Tuesday, May 4.