News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Arrest after 'man with gun' hoax on busy seafront

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 1:16 PM June 3, 2021   
A busy day on Great Yarmouth seafront. Picture: James Bass

False reports of a man with a gun on Great Yarmouth's busy seafront sparked alarm on Wednesday June, 2, 2021. - Credit: James Bass

A man in his 30s has been arrested for wasting police time amid reports of a man with a gun on Great Yarmouth's seafront.

Police were called at 6.53pm on Wednesday (June 2) to Marine Parade where a man was suspected of being in possession of a firearm and three people were said to have been assaulted.

Firearms officers were deployed, but after some work at the scene the report was found to be false.

No assault victims or weapons were found.

A spokesman said a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wasting police time.

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

People at the scene reported a large police presence and officers with dogs, which sparked some alarm.



Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
  2. 2 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
  3. 3 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  1. 4 Cathedral fraudster who took £235,000 must pay back £1
  2. 5 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  3. 6 A47 closed after crash involving caravan towed by Land Rover
  4. 7 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
  5. 8 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
  6. 9 Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale
  7. 10 The moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A screenshot from the video of the hot air balloon over the NDR.

Video

Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
The scene where a car smashed into Aubrey Eke's home in Holt.

Norfolk Live

'This is the worst one' - man's house crashed into for third time

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon