Arrest after 'man with gun' hoax on busy seafront

Published: 1:16 PM June 3, 2021

False reports of a man with a gun on Great Yarmouth's busy seafront sparked alarm on Wednesday June, 2, 2021. - Credit: James Bass

A man in his 30s has been arrested for wasting police time amid reports of a man with a gun on Great Yarmouth's seafront.

Police were called at 6.53pm on Wednesday (June 2) to Marine Parade where a man was suspected of being in possession of a firearm and three people were said to have been assaulted.

Firearms officers were deployed, but after some work at the scene the report was found to be false.

No assault victims or weapons were found.

A spokesman said a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wasting police time.

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

People at the scene reported a large police presence and officers with dogs, which sparked some alarm.








