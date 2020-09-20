Man ‘sleeping in garage’ arrested on suspicion of shoplifting spree
PUBLISHED: 15:49 20 September 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A man sleeping in a garage has been arrested in connection with a spate of shoplifting incidents, with officers also arresting his girlfriend.
The wanted man, aged in his 20s, was found asleep by officers from Norfolk Police’s Norwich North safer neighbourhoods team.
As well as eight shoplifting incidents, the man was also arrested on suspicion of an assault and a breach of a court order, while his girlfriend was also arrested for allegedly obstructing officers.
Taking to Twitter, officers said: “Norwich North SNT have been out foot patrolling and located a wanted male in his 20s sleeping in an insecure garage.
“He was wanted for eight shopliftings, one assault and a breach of court order.
“His girlfriend was reported for obstructing the officer during arrest.”
