Man arrested following incident on A47

The A47 in Keswick near Norwich, where the incident occurred last week - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident on the A47 last week.

Leon Punchard was arrested in Horstead, on December 29, on suspicion of public order offences, drink driving, driving while disqualified and burglary.

The 30-year-old was wanted in connection with an incident which happened on the A47 near Keswick on December 23.

Punchard remains in custody at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

