Man appears in court charged with series of driving offences

PUBLISHED: 13:43 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 21 September 2020

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A man has appeared in court in connection with a number of offences, including dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle theft and possession of a knife.

Adam Crisp, 23, was charged after police stopped a car in Little Plumstead on Saturday night (September 19).

Crisp, of Bailey Road, North Walsham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (September 21) when he admitted dangerous driving on a number of roads, including the Acle Straight, Acle Road and Norwich Road, Little Plumstead.

The defendant, who appeared via videolink, also admitted possession of cannabis on September 19 as well as driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He entered no plea to the aggravated taking of a Renault Clio car without consent, sometime between September 16 and September 20, and denied possession of a knife. The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 19.

