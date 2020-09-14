Landscape gardener threatened to smash pub windows

A man who thought he had lost his phone threatened to smash all the windows at a pub after the landlord refused to check the CCTV, a court heard.

Daniel Barrett, 33, had been drinking at the White Hart pub in Wymondham when a customer complained to the landlord that Barrett had been verbally abusive towards her.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard around five minutes later Barrett told the landlord a man and a woman were being verbally abusive to him and that he would take the man around of the side of the pub and “smash his face in”.

Alan Wheetman, prosecuting, said Barrett was warned by the landlord about his behaviour but the couple he had an issue with left the pub.

The defendant himself then left the pub.

But he returned at about 9.15pm to look for a mobile phone he said he had lost.

Mr Wheetman said Barrett demanded the landlord show him the pub’s CCTV so he could find his phone or he would “smash” the windows of the pub.

Barrett was heard threatening to smash the windows by others at the pub and police were called.

Barrett, who was “heavily intoxicated”, was arrested following the incident, which happened on the evening of July 17 this year.

He was interviewed the next day and told officers he thought he had lost his phone in the pub and “lost it” when the landlord refused to review the CCTV to help him try and find it.

Mr Wheetman said he was very apologetic when interviewed and confirmed that there was no actual damage caused to the pub.

Representing himself in court on Monday, Barrett, of Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham, admitted a charge of threatening to damage/destroy windows at the Market Street pub.

He said there was “no excuse for my behaviour”.

Barrett, a self-employed landscape gardener, said he had gone to the pub after the coronavirus lockdown and “lost control”.

He said: “I thought I had lost my phone.”

But he said there was no excuse for his behaviour, insisted he had learnt his lesson and had not been back drinking since.

He added: “I will take on the chin whatever you give me.”

Barrett was fined £300, ordered to pay a contribution to costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £34.