Man stole chocolate coins and washing up liquid from charity shop, court hears

PUBLISHED: 11:47 29 January 2019

Anthony Hills admitted stealing from the Oxfam store on Bedford Street in Norwich. Picture Google.

Anthony Hills admitted stealing from the Oxfam store on Bedford Street in Norwich. Picture Google.

Archant

A man who stole bags of chocolate coins from a charity shop in the run up to Christmas to give to a friend’s children went back into the store to apologise, a court has heard.

Anthony Hills, 47, stole four bags of chocolate coins and two bottles of washing up liquid, worth £12.34, from the Oxfam shop in Bedford Street, Norwich.

Hills, of Wilks Farm Drive, Sprowston, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (January 29) when he pleaded guilty to theft on December 8 last year and also to criminal damage to fencing belonging to Norwich City Council on December 10 last year.

James Burrows, mitigating, for Hills, who suffers from alcohol-related brain damage, said he took the coins for a friend’s kids.

He said his client had since gone into the charity shop to apologise for his actions.

Mr Burrows said in terms of the criminal damage he had just tried to move the fencing so friends could go through but it caused damage.

He said it was not a “reckless act of vandalism” but unfortunately had caused damage.

He said his client had “significant issues” with the alcohol-related brain damage, including forgetfulness and anxiety.

He said these offences were not born out of ill intent but said there had been quite a romantic side to the offences.

Hills was sentenced to a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £150 towards the damaged fencing.

There was no order for costs or a victim surcharge.

