Man pleads guilty to murder of former partner who died of multiple stab wounds

Cristina Magda-Calancea who was murdered earlier this year. Picture released by Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A 30-year-old man faces a lengthy jail term after admitting the murder of his former partner in King’s Lynn.

Officers were called to an address in Fenland Road at 10.15pm on Friday 21 September following reports a woman aged in her 20s had been stabbed, suffering serious injuries.

Cristina Magda-Calancea was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn for treatment, but died.

A Home Office post mortem examination, which was carried out on Sunday (September 23) revealed the victim died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Gediminas Jasinskas, 30, and of Tennyson Avenue, King’s Lynn, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court this morning where he entered an “unequivocal” guilty plea.

The defendant, who appeared in the dock, wore a grey jumper and paused briefly before admitting to murder.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, withdrew the charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

He said it was withdrawn as the guilty plea for murder was “on the basis of carrying a knife to the scene with the intention of using it, and using it to kill”.

Jasinskas faces a minimum term of 25 years in prison, and will be sentenced on January 3 next year.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing so the victims family could be present, and allow them to write victim impact statements.

“The fact you have pleaded guilty and made full admissions at the scene to paramedics and police is your only piece of mitigation,” he told Jasinskas.

The defendant was remanded in custody until January 3.