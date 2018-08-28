Search

Advanced search

Man pleads guilty to murder of former partner who died of multiple stab wounds

PUBLISHED: 10:42 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:40 17 December 2018

Cristina Magda-Calancea who was murdered earlier this year. Picture released by Norfolk Constabulary

Cristina Magda-Calancea who was murdered earlier this year. Picture released by Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A 30-year-old man faces a lengthy jail term after admitting the murder of his former partner in King’s Lynn.

Officers were called to an address in Fenland Road at 10.15pm on Friday 21 September following reports a woman aged in her 20s had been stabbed, suffering serious injuries.

Cristina Magda-Calancea was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn for treatment, but died.

A Home Office post mortem examination, which was carried out on Sunday (September 23) revealed the victim died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Gediminas Jasinskas, 30, and of Tennyson Avenue, King’s Lynn, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court this morning where he entered an “unequivocal” guilty plea.

The defendant, who appeared in the dock, wore a grey jumper and paused briefly before admitting to murder.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, withdrew the charge of possession of an offensive weapon.

He said it was withdrawn as the guilty plea for murder was “on the basis of carrying a knife to the scene with the intention of using it, and using it to kill”.

Jasinskas faces a minimum term of 25 years in prison, and will be sentenced on January 3 next year.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing so the victims family could be present, and allow them to write victim impact statements.

“The fact you have pleaded guilty and made full admissions at the scene to paramedics and police is your only piece of mitigation,” he told Jasinskas.

The defendant was remanded in custody until January 3.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Police investigating after man found dead at Lidl

Lidl, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Two major developments in west Norfolk could be approved, despite objections

Councillors meet today to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Man pleads guilty to murder of former partner who died of multiple stab wounds

Cristina Magda-Calancea who was murdered earlier this year. Picture released by Norfolk Constabulary

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Updated Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast