Norwich man admits dangerous driving on A47 Acle Straight

Published: 4:28 PM March 2, 2021

A man has admitted dangerous driving on the A47.

Curtis Murphy-Seaman, 23, was charged with driving a Renault car dangerously on the A47 between the Acle Straight and Brundall on February 7 last year.

Murphy-Seaman, of Buckingham Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, March 2 when he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He also admitted a charge of driving while otherwise in accordance with a licence and using a vehicle on a road without third party insurance on the same date.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until April 15 to allow for reports to be carried out.