Man accused of robbing three Norwich shops and a taxi driver appears in court

George Pope Road in the Mile Cross area of Norwich. Shaun Hayes is accused of robbing a taxi driver there. Picture: Staff Archant

A man has appeared in court accused of robbing three Norwich shops and a taxi driver.

Shaun Hayes, 28, of Penn Grove in Norwich, appeared before city magistrates charged with nine offences.

He was accused of robbing shops in Nelson Street on Tuesday, March 5, Woodcock Road on Tuesday, March 12 and Waterloo Road on Thursday, March 14,

He is also accused of robbing a taxi driver of £100 in George Pope Road on Sunday, March 31 and four counts of possession of an offensive weapon between March 5 and 31.

The final charge relates to the theft of a Samsung tablet on Tuesday, February 26.

Hayes was arrested in Penn Grove on Thursday and appeared on video link from police custody.

He did not enter any pleas in relation to the charges.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, May 3.