Man accused of grabbing woman in Norwich to have retrial next year

PUBLISHED: 15:03 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 30 September 2019

Carrow Hill in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

A man accused of grabbing a woman and attempting to drag her away to have sex with her is to have a re-trial next year.

Norwich Crown Court heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, got lost and ended up in Carrow Hill at about 5.25am on October 13, last year, when it is said she was grabbed by Anesu Nzanga, 37, who told her he wanted to have sex with her and tried to drag her off to a garden or alleyway.

Nzanga, 37, formerly of Bracondale, Norwich, has denied committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence and has denied an alternative charge of assault by beating on the same date.

Nzanga went on trial but the jury was discharged on Thursday, (September 26) and at a hearing on Monday a retrial has now been fixed for February 17, next year.

Nzanga was given bail until his trial.

