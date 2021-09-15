Man with links to East Anglia absconds from prison in Derbyshire

Published: 12:56 PM September 15, 2021

Police are hunting for a convicted burglar who has absconded from a prison in Derbyshire.

Michael Yeo absconded from HMP Sudbury in Ashbourne following a day release.

The 25- year-old was due to return to the prison at 4pm on Tuesday, September 13.

Yeo is serving a six-year sentence for burglary and attempted burglary.

He has links to Norfolk and Suffolk, as well as Kent.

Yeo is white, approximately 5ft10in tall, and of slim build. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Yeo or know of his whereabouts to contact them by calling 101 quoting reference number 815 of September 14, 2021.

You can also anonymously contact the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.