Man with links to East Anglia absconds from prison in Derbyshire
- Credit: Derbyshire Police
Police are hunting for a convicted burglar who has absconded from a prison in Derbyshire.
Michael Yeo absconded from HMP Sudbury in Ashbourne following a day release.
The 25- year-old was due to return to the prison at 4pm on Tuesday, September 13.
Yeo is serving a six-year sentence for burglary and attempted burglary.
He has links to Norfolk and Suffolk, as well as Kent.
Yeo is white, approximately 5ft10in tall, and of slim build. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen Yeo or know of his whereabouts to contact them by calling 101 quoting reference number 815 of September 14, 2021.
Most Read
- 1 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
- 2 Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home
- 3 Driver dies in crash on A47
- 4 Flooding in west Norfolk with over an inch of water in homes
- 5 Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse's Norfolk Broads visit on air next week
- 6 Eyes to the skies: Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today
- 7 Inside the police operation that has led to 3000 arrests in Norfolk
- 8 Stark warning building trade at 'breaking point' over price hikes
- 9 The Norfolk waterway that is too rude for Facebook
- 10 Family tribute to 'much loved' Norfolk woman killed in A47 crash
You can also anonymously contact the Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.