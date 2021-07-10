Man, 21, to appear at crown court after simultaneous drug raids

Published: 6:30 AM July 10, 2021

Man to face trial at Ipswich Crown Court over wounding with intent to cause GBH - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man charged with drug offences following a series of police raids is due to appear at crown court.

Six properties in Lowestoft were targeted as warrants were carried out across the town on Tuesday, June 1.

About 40 officers from across Suffolk Constabulary carried out raids at six addresses within Lowestoft.

Four men - aged 28, 26, 24 and 23 - all from Lowestoft, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and then released under investigation.

Six properties were raided as warrants were carried out across Lowestoft on Tuesday, June 1 as part of a pre-planned operation. Officers raid a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley. - Credit: Mick Howes

A police spokesman said: "The four men remain under investigation pending further enquiries."

You may also want to watch:

A fifth man was also arrested following a raid on a property in Eades Walk, Carlton Colville, and he was later charged.

Kain Reeve, 21, of Eades Walk, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 2 and at Ipswich Crown Court on June 30 and was remanded in custody until his next hearing for which a date has not yet been set.