News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man, 21, to appear at crown court after simultaneous drug raids

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:30 AM July 10, 2021   
Ipswich crown court with trees

Man to face trial at Ipswich Crown Court over wounding with intent to cause GBH - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man charged with drug offences following a series of police raids is due to appear at crown court. 

Six properties in Lowestoft were targeted as warrants were carried out across the town on Tuesday, June 1.

About 40 officers from across Suffolk Constabulary carried out raids at six addresses within Lowestoft.

Four men - aged 28, 26, 24 and 23 - all from Lowestoft, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and then released under investigation.

Six properties were raided across Lowestoft on Tuesday, June 1. Officers raid a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley.

Six properties were raided as warrants were carried out across Lowestoft on Tuesday, June 1 as part of a pre-planned operation. Officers raid a flat on Cleveland Road, Kirkley. - Credit: Mick Howes

A police spokesman said: "The four men remain under investigation pending further enquiries."

You may also want to watch:

A fifth man was also arrested following a raid on a property in Eades Walk, Carlton Colville, and he was later charged.

Kain Reeve, 21, of Eades Walk, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chaos as city hit by sudden torrential downpours and floods
  2. 2 'I can't even cut my grass' - Campsite owner's frustration after injunction
  3. 3 EastEnders star joins locals at Norfolk pub
  1. 4 Landlord's heartbreak as he is told pub must close for Euro 2020 final
  2. 5 Pupils can have Monday morning lie-in after England game
  3. 6 CCTV to spotcheck staff as hospital workers caught sleeping on job AGAIN
  4. 7 Travel: Flash flooding causes widespread delays
  5. 8 School stays closed due to staff shortages
  6. 9 WINDOW WATCH: The latest Canaries' transfer news and views
  7. 10 Norwich woman stole from company to fund lifestyle she could not afford

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 2 and at Ipswich Crown Court on June 30 and was remanded in custody until his next hearing for which a date has not yet been set.

Lowestoft News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Action from Snetterton at the weekend. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Norfolk Live

'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Lyndzi Harding wearing the England-themed body paint design by friend Sarah Patterson

Euro 2020 | Video

Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Sam Moore, pictured with her son Jayden, who got a penalty notice after parking in an adult and chil

Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Debenhams Orford Place Norwich

'It will be positive' - Debenhams building in Norwich goes under offer

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon