Man, 21, to appear at crown court after simultaneous drug raids
A man charged with drug offences following a series of police raids is due to appear at crown court.
Six properties in Lowestoft were targeted as warrants were carried out across the town on Tuesday, June 1.
About 40 officers from across Suffolk Constabulary carried out raids at six addresses within Lowestoft.
Four men - aged 28, 26, 24 and 23 - all from Lowestoft, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and then released under investigation.
A police spokesman said: "The four men remain under investigation pending further enquiries."
A fifth man was also arrested following a raid on a property in Eades Walk, Carlton Colville, and he was later charged.
Kain Reeve, 21, of Eades Walk, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.
He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on June 2 and at Ipswich Crown Court on June 30 and was remanded in custody until his next hearing for which a date has not yet been set.