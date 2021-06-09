News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Liverpool man, 18, charged with Thetford sexual assault

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:15 AM June 9, 2021   
An area of Thetford has been sealed off by police after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

An 18-year-old has been charged with the sexual assault of a girl, 16, in Norfolk.

Leon Campbell, of Cedar Grove, Toxteth, Liverpool, has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident in Thetford on Thursday, June 3.

The incident happened at 11.20pm in a grassed area off Canterbury Way near to a path that runs along the river in the direction of London Road.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl was approached by an unknown man, before being sexually assaulted.

Campbell will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday, June 9).

