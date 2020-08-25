‘I’m a low life scumbag’ - Dad accused of killing daughter ‘disgusted’ at himself

Maisie Newell, who allegedly died as a result of injuries she sustained as a baby which left her disabled. Her father Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, Watford, Herts, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder and stands trial at the Old Bailey Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

A father who fatally injured his baby daughter by throwing her 6ft into her cot has told jurors: “I’m a lowlife scumbag.”

Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014 Picture: Chris Bishop Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014 Picture: Chris Bishop

On August 26, 2000, Maisie Newell was just four weeks old when she suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries at the hands of Dean Smith.

Maisie was left disabled and died aged 13 on June 28, 2014, whilst living at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, as a result of the earlier injuries, the Old Bailey has heard.

In February this year, Smith, 45, from Bushey, near Watford in Hertfordshire, admitted manslaughter but denied her murder.

Giving evidence, the defendant became tearful as he told how he hurt Maisie after she did not stop crying.

Earlier that day, he and his partner Amanda Lee had a “tiff” during a family shopping trip.

After they got home to Edgware, north London, Ms Lee decided to go out even though Smith was against it, the court heard.

He told jurors: “I said: ‘I don’t feel myself. Don’t leave me with a screaming baby.”

As his older son played, Maisie would not stop crying, Smith said.

“I just wanted Maisie to settle, go to sleep, just to stop crying.”

Smith said he was five or six feet away with Maisie in his arms when he threw her into the cot.

The defendant said he heard a “little thump” but he thought the cot had hit a wardrobe.

Smith went to have a cigarette not thinking anything had happened, jurors heard.

He only realised something was wrong when Ms Lee had returned home and noticed Maisie was “pale”.

Smith said: “She was hysterical at first. Then she said: ‘You can’t tell the police or the ambulance people the truth what happened.”

He said he had wanted to come clean, but Ms Lee told him: “Do that, then we lose both the children.”

Both his children were adopted. On being told Maisie had died in 2014, he said: “I just broke down, I was a mess.

“I think I’m a lowlife scumbag. I cannot believe I did it.”

Smith told jurors that he was “surviving not living”, adding: “I’m disgusted in myself. I wish it was me, not her.”

Smith denies intending to kill or seriously injure his daughter. The trial continues.