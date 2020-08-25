Search

Advanced search

‘I’m a low life scumbag’ - Dad accused of killing daughter ‘disgusted’ at himself

25 August, 2020 - 19:18
Maisie Newell, who allegedly died as a result of injuries she sustained as a baby which left her disabled. Her father Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, Watford, Herts, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder and stands trial at the Old Bailey Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

Maisie Newell, who allegedly died as a result of injuries she sustained as a baby which left her disabled. Her father Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, Watford, Herts, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder and stands trial at the Old Bailey Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

A father who fatally injured his baby daughter by throwing her 6ft into her cot has told jurors: “I’m a lowlife scumbag.”

Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014 Picture: Chris BishopTerrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014 Picture: Chris Bishop

On August 26, 2000, Maisie Newell was just four weeks old when she suffered a fractured skull and brain injuries at the hands of Dean Smith.

Maisie was left disabled and died aged 13 on June 28, 2014, whilst living at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, as a result of the earlier injuries, the Old Bailey has heard.

In February this year, Smith, 45, from Bushey, near Watford in Hertfordshire, admitted manslaughter but denied her murder.

Giving evidence, the defendant became tearful as he told how he hurt Maisie after she did not stop crying.

Earlier that day, he and his partner Amanda Lee had a “tiff” during a family shopping trip.

After they got home to Edgware, north London, Ms Lee decided to go out even though Smith was against it, the court heard.

He told jurors: “I said: ‘I don’t feel myself. Don’t leave me with a screaming baby.”

As his older son played, Maisie would not stop crying, Smith said.

“I just wanted Maisie to settle, go to sleep, just to stop crying.”

Smith said he was five or six feet away with Maisie in his arms when he threw her into the cot.

The defendant said he heard a “little thump” but he thought the cot had hit a wardrobe.

Smith went to have a cigarette not thinking anything had happened, jurors heard.

He only realised something was wrong when Ms Lee had returned home and noticed Maisie was “pale”.

Smith said: “She was hysterical at first. Then she said: ‘You can’t tell the police or the ambulance people the truth what happened.”

He said he had wanted to come clean, but Ms Lee told him: “Do that, then we lose both the children.”

Both his children were adopted. On being told Maisie had died in 2014, he said: “I just broke down, I was a mess.

“I think I’m a lowlife scumbag. I cannot believe I did it.”

Smith told jurors that he was “surviving not living”, adding: “I’m disgusted in myself. I wish it was me, not her.”

Smith denies intending to kill or seriously injure his daughter. The trial continues.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Happy campers! How Norfolk is having a post-lockdown camping boom

Camping has been booming in Norfolk. Among those enjoying a holiday under canvas at Breck Farm in north Norfolk were Vicky Brown and James Walker, and their children Emma, six and three-year-old twins Charlie and Hannah. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Woman falsely accused her cleaner of £14,000 jewellery theft

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk public health director warns of further coronavirus cases after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

First positive coronavirus patient in two months at hospital

Norfolk & Norwich Hospital Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Large group’ seen throwing stones at cars before crash

Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

Father and son rescued as they clung to groyne

Pete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norfolk public health director warns of further coronavirus cases after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley