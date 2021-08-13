Man admits to assaulting two police officers

Published: 1:48 PM August 13, 2021

A man assaulted two police officers when they were carrying out their jobs, a court has heard.

Luke Burton, of Sadlers Way in North Walsham, pleaded guilty at Norwich Magistrates' Court to two assaults of two police constables, PC Hughes and PC Stubbs, on March 11.

But Mr Burton, 27, pleaded not guilty to an assault charge relating to his former partner on the same date.

Burton was released on bail, and will appear in Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court to answer the charges next month.











