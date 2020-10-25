WATCH: Thieves caught stealing delivery man’s van in CCTV footage

A delivery man has made a desperate plea for the return of his van after thieves were caught on camera smashing its windows, hot wiring it and eventually driving off Picture: CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED

A delivery man has made a desperate plea for the return of his van after thieves were caught on camera smashing its windows, hot wiring it and eventually driving off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke's work van pictured before it was stolen. PHOTO: Luke Irving Luke's work van pictured before it was stolen. PHOTO: Luke Irving

Luke Irving, 26, lives in Lowestoft and is currently on holiday in Corfu.

On Saturday he found out his van had been stolen from a garage in Lowestoft between the hours of 10pm and 1am on Thursday, October 22.

The thieves broke in from the rear of the business, smashed the window of the van and then hot wired it to get it started.

They were seen driving towards Sparrows Nest via Whapload Road at 1am after they left the garage.

Luke's work van seen on Shaw Avenue in Carlton Colville yesterday with its right hand window smashed in. PHOTO: Submitted Luke's work van seen on Shaw Avenue in Carlton Colville yesterday with its right hand window smashed in. PHOTO: Submitted

On Saturday afternoon (October 24), the van was seen parked on Shaw Avenue in Carlton Colville with its right hand window smashed, showing where the thieves had got in.

Mr Irving talked about the logistical difficulties of trying to locate his van while on holiday in Corfu.

He said: “It’s annoying because I am on holiday right now and 101 haven’t even assigned a police officer to the case yet.

“When I call 999 it just goes straight to Greece police and calling 101 takes about 45 minutes to get through.

“My dad, brother and cousin are all helping back home to try and locate my van but no luck so far.”

Mr Irving recently bought the van for a start-up business he has created to deliver logistics products to clients.

He is due to start work again this Saturday.

But with the prospect of having no van, he has already had to turn away 30 clients.

He said: “When I found out I didn’t know whether I was upset or angry, it felt like a mixture of both.

“I thought it was a joke to begin with to be honest.

“I’ve taken such a gamble leaving employment to start my own business and I just want my van back.”

Mr Irving said the van did not have much fuel when the thieves stole it so he is hoping local garages around Lowestoft may have more information.