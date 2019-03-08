Police searching for man caught on CCTV after town centre 'incident'

Police are searching for a man captured on CCTV after an incident in Lowestoft town centre.

Officers from Suffolk Police have released an image of the man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Details of the incident could not be confirmed at this time, but officers have urged the man pictured, or anyone who knows him, to contact officers by phoning 101 and quoting reference 41536/19, or email lindsay.howlett@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.