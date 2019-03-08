Car seized by police as driver had 'no insurance, no tax, no MOT and no licence'
PUBLISHED: 14:19 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 31 October 2019
A warning has been issued to motorists after a car was seized by police.
The Kia car was spotted by a Lowestoft Response Officer on Cambrian Crescent in Lowestoft on Wednesday, October 30.
A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Seized.
"A Lowestoft Response Officer seized this vehicle yesterday for No Insurance, No Tax, No MOT and No Licence on Cambrian Crescent,Lowestoft.
"Driver dealt with for above offences."
For more advice with regards to vehicles visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles
