Car seized by police as driver had 'no insurance, no tax, no MOT and no licence'

A Lowestoft Response Officer seized this Kia car as the motorist had No Insurance, No Tax, No MOT and No Licence. Picture: Lowestoft Police Archant

A warning has been issued to motorists after a car was seized by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kia car was spotted by a Lowestoft Response Officer on Cambrian Crescent in Lowestoft on Wednesday, October 30.

You may also want to watch:

A post on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page said: "Seized.

"A Lowestoft Response Officer seized this vehicle yesterday for No Insurance, No Tax, No MOT and No Licence on Cambrian Crescent,Lowestoft.

"Driver dealt with for above offences."

For more advice with regards to vehicles visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/roads-and-vehicles