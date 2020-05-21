‘He swung me around like a ragdoll’: Mum-of-two speaks out after being attacked by partner

A mum of two who suffered months of domestic abuse has spoken out about her experiences (Pictured is an actor). Copyright: Laura Dodsworth Laura Dodsworth

A mother-of-two who suffered months of domestic abuse culminating in a horrific attack where she feared for her life has spoken out about her experiences.

Shaun Davey was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Shaun Davey was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Lindsay Bagshaw, 49, went through months of torment with her “unreasonable and controlling” ex-partner Shaun Davey, who has been jailed for two years after a brutal assault on New Year’s Day where he smothered Ms Bagshaw with a pillow before ramming her head into a concrete plant pot and dislocating her shoulder.

The brave mum is now sharing her story to spread awareness of domestic violence and encourage others who are being abused to seek help.

“When I called 999 I told them I thought he was going to kill me,” Ms Bagshaw said. “He had jumped on me and started beating me up, swinging me around like a ragdoll. I begged him to take me to hospital as there was blood all over the sheets and I could see my arm was dislocated.”

Ms Bagshaw had been in a relationship with Shaun Davey for 18 months, but knew him for more than 20 years.

She said: “Everything was lovely until we moved in together. After a month he changed completely. He was unstable, angry, aggressive and would lie. Nothing added up.

“I became concerned when my mum was in hospital having major heart surgery and he was shouting at me for going to see her.

“He started to drink a lot, he was morose, he would swear at my children and ring me just to start arguments. So I told him he needed to get help.”

Ms Bagshaw said she was ready to leave Mr Davey but wanted to try again for the sake of her children and the home they owned on London Road South in Lowestoft.

She said: “He was on his best behaviour over Christmas, but then on New Year’s Day it all went wrong after he found rubbish outside.

“He had already fought his brother that day, and when we came home I told him I was going to sleep in a separate room. That’s when he came in and attacked me.

“It went on for over an hour, and I had a five minute window to charge my phone and call the police.”

Despite previously denying the charges, Shaun Davey, 52, admitted causing Ms Bagshaw grievous bodily harm without intent in the early hours of New Year’s Day this year.

In the trial on Monday, a court heard how Mr Davey held battery convictions from 2006 to 2008 for domestic attacks which included throttling partners.

Mr Davey’s lawyer said the attacker was motivated and even “desperate” to address his anger management issues, and added he would benefit from the Building Better Relationships Programme as part of a suspended sentence which he has already served six months of.

But while sentencing, Judge Emma Peters had told him: “This is the third occasion you have come before the court for a domestic assault in which you have taken hold of your partner’s neck. That, in my view, is extremely troubling.”

Judge Peters agreed Davey had shown remorse and a desire to deal with his anger, but said only an immediate prison sentence was justifiable for the “deeply unpleasant” attack.

He was jailed for 24 months and given a 10-year restraining order.

Ms Bagshaw wanted to thank the police and the Leeway domestic violence charity for their support following the attack and help getting Mr Davey jailed.

“I just want awareness, and more people to know of Clare’s Law (in which people can request partner’s previous domestic violence convictions). To any other women being abused, you have to realise it’s not acceptable and you deserve more. Nobody has a right to bully you and you have to stand up,” she said.

* Leeway can be contacted on 0300 561 0077