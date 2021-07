Published: 3:31 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 4:04 PM July 15, 2021

Alfie Fallaize, who was wanted for theft, burglary, harassment and stalking has been found by police. - Credit: Suffolk Police

A man who was wanted for theft, harassment, burglary and stalking has been found by police.

Alfie Fallaize, 18, was arrested last night (June 14) in the town and has been taken into custody.

Police would like to thank the public and media for their help with this matter.