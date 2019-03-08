Man charged with attempted GBH following collision

A man has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm following a collision between a Land Rover Discovery and a pedestrian.

The male victim, aged 30, and the red vehicle collided on Norwich Road, Lowestoft, on Saturday, November 10.

The victim was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment and suffered minor injured which included cuts to his hands and pain in his head.

Following the collision, the vehicle collided with a newsagent's shop causing damage to a door.

Duane Manchester, of Larch Road, Lowestoft, was subsequently arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 32-year-old was later charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

He appeared before Ipswich magistratres court on Tuesday, November 12 where he was remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court at a later date.