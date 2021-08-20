News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry driver to stand trial in connection with death of Bungay cyclist

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:57 PM August 20, 2021   
Sheila Holmes

Sheila Holmes. - Credit: Courtesy of Holmes family 

An HGV driver is set to stand trial later this year after a crash which killed a cycling great-grandmother.

Sheila Holmes died yards from her home after the collision with a lorry on St John's Road, in Bungay, on May 28, 2019.

Gediminas Nagulevicius was summonsed to court earlier this year for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving.

Appearing with an interpreter at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, August 20, a trial date was fixed for the 37-year-old, from Greenland Avenue in King's Lynn.

With a pre-trial review hearing set to be held at Ipswich Crown Court on October 11, Judge Martyn Levett said: "I am going to fix a trial date for November 15."

The trial is expected to last three or four days.

In a family statement following the crash, Mrs Holmes' children Tracey, Julian, Karen and Trudi said she was the hub of the family and would be deeply missed by all.

