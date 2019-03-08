Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Lorry driver spared jail following fatal crash on A47 in mid Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:48 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 02 August 2019

The A47 was closed at Scarning after the fatal crash involving two lorries. Picture: Ian Burt

The A47 was closed at Scarning after the fatal crash involving two lorries. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A man who admitted causing death by careless driving after a collision involving two lorries on the A47 in mid Norfolk has been spared jail.

Lorry driver Clive Storrs, 64, had previously admitted causing the death of Mark Rodwell by careless driving on February 1, last year.

Mr Rodwell was a passenger in the lorry and died at the scene of the crash, which took place on the section between the A1075 and A1065 at Scarning, near Dereham.

Both drivers were said to have sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Storrs, from Doncaster, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (August 1).

He was given 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for 12 months.

At a previous hearing, held last month, the court heard from Aaron Dinnes, for Storrs, who said the driver was soon to turn 65, and asked if could be given time before his sentencing to get all his affairs in order.

He said Storrs had been working between 7.30am and 8pm and said that he needed time to prepare for his sentence.

You may also want to watch:

He said that Storrs would soon be coming up for retirement and explained that his wife did not drive at all.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing and granted Storrs bail while his report is prepared.

However he warned Storrs he must prepare himself for a possible sentence of custody as well as a driving ban.

He said: "It is a serious matter and disqualification will inevitably follow. You must prepare yourself for that."

Judge Bate described the accident as a sad case.

The crash which took place in February, last year, closed the road for several hours and a crane was needed to remove the vehicles from the scene.

Norfolk Police posted on Twitter that officers had assisted in a "complex recovery" operation following the crash.

A number of messages of sympathy were also left at the scene and one of them read: "We are so sorry that this happened."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. Rest in peace."

At the time Mid-Norfolk MP George Freeman said the accident highlighted the urgency for dualling the A47.

Most Read

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Man who vaulted A11 roundabout after ‘misjudgement’ banned from driving for a year

Ryan Lamb has been found guilty of dangerous driving after this dramatic crash on the A11 near Attleborough.

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Parish council chairman slams ‘over-ambitious’ plan for 450 new homes

The land at Weeting at the junction with Brandon Road and Harling Drove where a crematorium could be built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mother pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ and ‘loving’ daughter killed in crash

Laura Dove, with her daughter Beth, who died in car crash A149 at Repps With Bastwick. Picture: Laura Dove

‘It’s frightening’ - Repeated late night door-knocking mystifies villagers

An aerial view of Poringland where the late night doorknocking is happening. Picture: Google

Teenager threatened with knife at Norwich bus station

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists