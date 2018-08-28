Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Two more pubs to miss out on early serving before the East Anglian Derby

PUBLISHED: 16:06 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 29 January 2019

Lollards Pit pub of the week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Lollards Pit pub of the week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Two further pubs will not be allowed to serve alcohol before next week’s East Anglian derby.

The William IV pub, Quebec Road, Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EN NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010 (01603 772434)The William IV pub, Quebec Road, Norwich PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EN NEWS © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010 (01603 772434)

Lollards Pit on Riverside Road and William IV on Quebec Road both failed in bids for permission to extend licensing hours before the match on Sunday February 10.

Both pubs applied for temporary events notices allowing them to serve fans ahead of the much-anticipated Championship contest between Norwich City and Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town - a match with a noon kick-off.

However, both have now admitted defeat and withdrawn their applications.

Billy Barnes, manager of Lollards Pit, said: “It is disappointing, but of course I can understand the thinking. It’s just a shame it is not also affecting something of the big boys like Wetherspoons.

“With pubs struggling any extra sources of revenue are a big help and we only really tend to have the same faces coming in before the football, who are all home supporters. We’ve never had any trouble in the past but it is just one of those things.

It comes after another popular haunt with City fans - the Fat Cat and Canary - failed in a bid to serve two hours early.

Meanwhile, The Steam Packet will discover on Thursday whether it will be allowed to serve from 9.30am on the day of the derby, with a Norwich City Council licensing sub-committee to decide on its application.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Google Maps

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Lorry mounts roundabout on NDR

The NDR (Broadland Northway). A lorry mounted a roundabout on the road near Horsford in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk braces itself for snow as second weather warning is issued

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

‘An authentically diverse picture of life in Norwich’ – Critics weigh in after Fighting With My Family premiere

Welcoming the Fighting With My Family crew to Norwich with a sweet treat from Macarons & More. Photo shows (L-R) our reporter Courtney, Pochin, Ricky Knight, Florence Pugh and Sweet Saraya. Photo: Tom Vince
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists