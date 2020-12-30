Life quieter for neighbours after couple convicted over noise nuisance dogs

Published: 12:01 PM December 30, 2020

Michael, 77, and Irene Gant, 74, leave Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court after being found guilty of breaching a noise abatement order due to their noisy dogs. Picture: Staff - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

People living near to a couple whose dogs were recorded barking hundreds of times an hour have described how life is much quieter since the pair were convicted in court.

Michael and Irene Gant, 77 and 74, of Weston Road, Norwich, were both handed a three-year criminal behaviour order limiting the couple to keeping just four of their whippets at a time.

The couple must also not breed puppies at home as part of the sentence imposed at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court after they were previously convicted of failing to comply with an abatement notice ordering them to put a stop to their dogs barking last summer.

The court had heard dogs belonging to the couple were recorded barking 750 times in just 55 minutes on one evening alone.

A total of 788 recordings of barking had been submitted to Norwich City Council between June and September last year.

On one occasion, a dog barked 322 times in 10 minutes, and on another, 923 barks were heard in an hour.

But in the two months since the couple were sentenced, in October this year, people living near to the Gants say that life has changed for the better.

A 79-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said things had quietened down since the case ended up in court.

She said: “Definitely since the court case things have got better. We’ve put up with it for a long time but it's definitely got quieter. It's much quieter."

Meanwhile a 55-year-old, who lives in the area, said: “It has been quieter. It has made a difference and hopefully it will stay that way."

The man and his wife said the situation had been going on for more than eight years.

Meanwhile a 59-year-old woman, said: “We haven’t heard as much as we’ve previously heard.

"It's quietened down quite a bit."

The Gants were not available for comment although at court in October, Mr Gant protested saying the recordings were “manufactured” and that his neighbours were “fanatical” about filming them.

Mr Gant said: “We feel constantly watched and filmed, and unwelcome in our own home."

He said all but four of their dogs had been rehomed since the trial, which was like “cutting off my own arm”.

The couple were each fined £200 and ordered to pay £2,500 in prosecution costs.