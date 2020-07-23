Man accused of stealing £108,000 from former employer

Liam John Stockell of Mattishall is to appear at Norwich Crown Court on theft charges.

A Mattishall man accused of the theft of products worth more than £108,000 from his former employer will appear at crown court.

Liam John Stockell, 29, is charged with stealing goods belonging to Zip Heaters Ltd, which has premises in Dereham, between October 2016 and September 2017.

He is also accused of concealing the criminal property, namely £108,504.07, by laundering the money through gambling institutions and receiving the winnings and stake refunds.

He faces a third charge of attempted theft of Zip Heaters’ stock worth £6,905.37 between July 4, 2017 and July 27, 2017, while an employee.

Stockell, of Cedar Rise, gave no indication of pleas when he appeared before King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 27.

The bench declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 20.