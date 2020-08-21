Man who hid cocaine in wheelie bin ordered to pay back £5,880

Lewis Skinner has been ordered to pay back £5,880. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man jailed after he was caught hiding half a kilogram of cocaine in a wheelie bin in Wymondham has been ordered to pay back £5,880.

Lewis Skinner, 21, was jailed for five and a half years for possession of cocaine with intent to supply at Norwich Crown Court back in October last year, after he was spotted hiding drugs in a wheelie bin by a 14-year-old boy.

Skinner was back in court for a confiscation hearing on Friday to claw back some cash and appeared over a link from Norwich prison.

Joanne Eley, prosecuting, said the benefit figure from the drug dealing operation was put at £64,726 but said the assets that could be realised amounted to £5,880, including £970 in cash.

John Morgans, for Skinner, said the confiscation figure was agreed.

Judge Anthony Bate made the order and said Skinner should serve six months in default of not paying the confiscated cash back.