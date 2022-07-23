Drug driver complained when police pulled him over

A man moaned to police about being pulled over despite drug driving at six times the limit with two children in the vehicle.

Levi McNaught, 29, was pulled over in his BMW on Hardwick Road, King's Lynn, on March 8.

Prosecutor Jodin Gherra told Lynn magistrates: “The defendant said he wasn’t happy at being stopped by police.”

McNaught was arrested after providing a positive drug wipe for cocaine.

A later test showed 300 micrograms of a cocaine derivate per litre of blood in his system. The legal limit is 50.

The defendant, of Archdale Street, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

Solicitor Hugh Cauthery said in mitigation that there was “no question” of his client being unfit to drive as it was a cocaine breakdown product in his system.

“It was the previous weekend he had taken cocaine – two days beforehand,” said Mr Cauthery.

“There’s no evidence of his driving being impaired.

“He’s adamant that there’s no question of him knowingly driving while under the influence.”

McNaught was banned for 12 months, fined £440 and told to pay £149 in costs and victim surcharge.