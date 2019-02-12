Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Leeds United fan banned from pubs and clubs for a year after tattoo row in Norwich bar

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 March 2019

The Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

The Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A Leeds United fan has been banned from entering any pub or club for a year after he threatened others and police following an incident at a city bar.

Stephen Garrod, 60, was at the Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich’s Riverside when he became involved in a row after “words were exchanged” over a Leeds United tattoo he has on his arm.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard security staff at the pub became aware of the defendant being involved in an altercation with two females.

Corrine Gook-Hurren, prosecuting, said Garrod was asked to leave following the incident on January 26 this year but swore at the door supervisor and continued behaving in a threatening way.

He was arrested by police but continued being abusive towards officers.

The court heard the behaviour put Garrod in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) imposed in August last year which prohibits him from making threats to others and causing harassment alarm and distress in a public place.

Garrod, of Wayland Court, Attleborough, pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order when he appeared in court on Friday (March 1).

Rob New, mitigating, for Garrod, said he had gone into the pub but had not been “drinking excessively” and had not gone in there to cause trouble.

Mr New said he had got into an argument with people over the tattoo which showed his allegiance to Leeds.

Mr New described it as “banter” but said Garrod “accepts he got somewhat carried away”.

He said he pleaded guilty and should be given credit for that.

District Judge Nicholas Watson said he was satisfied that the offence was one he should consider a prison sentence for.

He sentenced Garrod to two months in prison, suspended for a year.

Mr Watson also extended his CBO, which was due to expire in August this year, for another year adding the condition that he is not to enter a pub or club licensed to sell alcohol for the next 12 months.

Garrod also had his curfew, from 7pm to 7am, extended for a further three months and was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

‘The horrors of the end of this disease made me reconsider’ - mum’s call for assisted dying law

Rosie Gilbert with her grandson Leo. Photo: Joe Gilbert

Trisha Goddard describes Stacey Dooley’s Comic Relief post as ‘disturbing’

Trisha Goddard discussing Stacey Dooley's Comic Relief Instagram photo on Good Morning Britain. Photo YouTube/ITV/Good Morning Britain.

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Revealed: Norwich’s noisiest streets with the most complaints in 2018

Ashbourne Tower an 11-storey block of flats in Heartsease had 83 noise complaints in 2018. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The horrors of the end of this disease made me reconsider’ - mum’s call for assisted dying law

Rosie Gilbert with her grandson Leo. Photo: Joe Gilbert

‘They will try to get under our skin’ - Farke braced for Millwall onslaught

Daniel Farke wants no repeat of Norwich City's last trip to Millwall early in his Canaries' reign Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Firefighters tackle blaze which left home smoke-logged

Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling the blaze at Holt Road in Aylmerton. Photo: Denise Bradley

Chris Lakey: Success for Norwich comes when a City is united

Team unity is a vital - and obvious - component of this season's success story Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists