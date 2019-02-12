Leeds United fan banned from pubs and clubs for a year after tattoo row in Norwich bar

The Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

A Leeds United fan has been banned from entering any pub or club for a year after he threatened others and police following an incident at a city bar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stephen Garrod, 60, was at the Queen of Iceni pub in Norwich’s Riverside when he became involved in a row after “words were exchanged” over a Leeds United tattoo he has on his arm.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard security staff at the pub became aware of the defendant being involved in an altercation with two females.

Corrine Gook-Hurren, prosecuting, said Garrod was asked to leave following the incident on January 26 this year but swore at the door supervisor and continued behaving in a threatening way.

He was arrested by police but continued being abusive towards officers.

The court heard the behaviour put Garrod in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) imposed in August last year which prohibits him from making threats to others and causing harassment alarm and distress in a public place.

Garrod, of Wayland Court, Attleborough, pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order when he appeared in court on Friday (March 1).

Rob New, mitigating, for Garrod, said he had gone into the pub but had not been “drinking excessively” and had not gone in there to cause trouble.

Mr New said he had got into an argument with people over the tattoo which showed his allegiance to Leeds.

Mr New described it as “banter” but said Garrod “accepts he got somewhat carried away”.

He said he pleaded guilty and should be given credit for that.

District Judge Nicholas Watson said he was satisfied that the offence was one he should consider a prison sentence for.

He sentenced Garrod to two months in prison, suspended for a year.

Mr Watson also extended his CBO, which was due to expire in August this year, for another year adding the condition that he is not to enter a pub or club licensed to sell alcohol for the next 12 months.

Garrod also had his curfew, from 7pm to 7am, extended for a further three months and was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.